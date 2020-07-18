Lawyers threaten to boycott courts in Bannu

BANNU: The lawyers here on Friday threatened to boycott court proceedings if the first information report (FIR) was not registered against the cops, who had allegedly killed a 25-year-old man in the limits of Cantonment Police Station.

It was learnt that the cops from the Cantonment Police Station allegedly opened fire, killing the young man identified as Saadullah Khan and injuring another Basharat Khan. Soon after the incident, the relatives and family members of the slain man staged a protest demonstration outside the District Headquarters Hospital and blocked the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan Road. The protesters were demanding the registration of the FIR against the erring cops. The District Bar Association, Bannu, asked the police to register the case and take action against the accused cops or else they would boycott court proceedings.

District Bar Association, Bannu, President Inamullah Khan through a unanimously passed resolution at a meeting of lawyers asked the police to register the case and bring the accused to justice.