30 POs held, weapons recovered

KOHAT: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and 44 drug smugglers and also recovered weapons and other contrabands in the ongoing month.

A press release says that on directives of DPO Javed Iqbal, the police conducted operations, and besides arrests, also recovered 10 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 6 repeaters, nine rifles, 34 guns, 180 pistols, 3100 bullets. Also, the release said, 80kg charas, 325 grams ice, 650 grams heroin, and 15 bottles wine were also seized while 12 people were arrested in cases of aerial firing.