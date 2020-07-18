close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

People urged to follow SOPs during Eid

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

TIMERGARA: Prime minister’s focal person for health Ahmad Khan Niazi on Friday expressed fear that a surge in coronavirus cases may be noted in case people did not follow the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

He was speaking at a function held at Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) to acknowledge services of health professionals during covid-19 pandemic. Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Mehboob Shah, chairman DDAC Malakand and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pir Mussavir Shah, administrator TTH Dr Shaukat Ali, Brig (r) Saeed Khan, deputy district health officer (DDHO) Dir Lower Dr Irshad Ali Roghani and a large number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and PTI workers were present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Peshawar