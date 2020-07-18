MoU signed with Pakistan Railways to activate dry port

PESAHWAR: A prominent logistics company, Abid Logistics, has signed a historic agreement with Pakistan Railways for activation of Azhakhel dry port in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per understandings of agreement, about 200 containers, carrying goods of Afghan Transit Trade and loaded on Railway bogies, have reached Azhakhel on Friday, says a press release issued here. “From today onwards, around 200 to 300 containers will reach with a gap of a couple of days to Azhakhel dry port, benefiting traders associated with Pak-Afghan trade,” says Shahid Shinwari, convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs). “Activation of Azakhel dry port is in collaboration with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wanted to increase trade in the region by providing facilities to businessmen,” said Shahid. The prime minister, he added, had also fulfilled his promise made with businessmen of the country about activation of Azhakhel dry port, which was lying dormant for the last several months. He also lauded role of chief minister Mahmood Khan for provision of maximum facilities to the trader community of the province.