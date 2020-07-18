CM Mahmood Khan says decision on reopening tourism sector after Eid

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reopen the tourism sector in the province and a decision to this effect would be made soon after Eidul Azha.

He was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating three different projects of access roads to local tourist destinations in the scenic Shogran area of the Mansehra district. These access roads include the 15 kilometres Manoor valley road, 11 kilometres Shogran valley road and 09 kilometres Pabrang valley road. The projects would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1421 million. The chief termed the promotion of the tourism sector as one of the top priority areas of the KP government. Mahmood Khan said like other sectors, the tourism sector had also been affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “The KP government is cognizant of the difficulties faced by the people associated with the tourism industry due to lockdowns,” he added.

He said the KP government was making efforts to boost the tourism sector along modern lines to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people and strengthen the economy.

Mahmood Khan said KP Tourism Authority had been established in the province to achieve this end. He said besides the identification of new tourist spots in the province, access roads are being constructed to facilitate access of local and foreign tourists to these newly identified tourist spots. “An amount of Rs2400 million has been allocated in the Annual Development Programme for the construction of access roads to various tourist points in the Hazara Division.

The work is in progress on a total of 370 km long road infrastructure in various tourists spots with an estimated cost of Rs.20 billion,” Mahmood Khan added. The chief minister said the feasibility study was being carried out for the establishment of 10 Integrated Tourism Zones in Hazara and Malakand divisions. The chief minister said four different spots in the Mansehra district have been selected to be developed into full-fledged tourist destinations whereas 10 more would be added to the list.

The economy of the province had been badly affected by coronavirus and the provincial government was facing a budget the deficit of Rs.53 billion but it did not compromise development despite these financial crises, he added.