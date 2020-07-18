Workers seek release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Friday continued the protest against the illegal detention of the Jang, Geo and The News Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and renewed the call for his release.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to highlight their demands. The speakers included senior journalists, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman, Farmanullah Jan, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others. They were critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The speakers said the government was in bid to gag the independent media and opposition by these cheap tactics but were sure these efforts were bound to fail. They termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegal and unconstitutional and likened it to an attack on the free media. The speakers said they would not allow government to suppress the voice of the independent media and carry on economic murder of workers. They deplored that the owner of the biggest media group of the country had been detained for the last 128 days in a 34 years old property case. The protesters said they would continue the struggle till the release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. They appealed to the apex court to take notice of unjust detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.