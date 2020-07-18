Moeena receives Medal of Service of WAGGGS

Islamabad : The World Board of World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) has awarded Honorary President of Pakistan Girl Guides Association Moeena Hidayatallah with the Medal of Service of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

The WAGGGS Medal of Service is the highest form of recognition that WAGGGS can bestow. It is awarded to individuals who have distinguished themselves in their outstanding service to Girl Guiding at both national and global levels, and whose service is considered to be exceptional, noteworthy and extraordinary in nature. Only 9 women guide members from around the world were awarded this medal and Moeena Hidayatallah is the first Pakistani to receive this award.

In a press statement issued by Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) on Friday, the PGGA has expressed pride for receiving this honor. “The PGGA is proud of Moeena Hidayatallah. Her Award is an honor for Pakistan and for all the Guides of Pakistan.

With this Medal of Service, WAGGGS has honored the work she has done for the movement since she joined it at the age of 6 as a Brownie. Her commitment to the Movement has been shown globally during her term as a member and Chair of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee, giving trainings to commissioners and trainers to 17 of 23 countries of the region; and nationally during her time as International Commissioner for 18 years for PGGA and having organized and participated several different Camps as a Camp Commander and Director.