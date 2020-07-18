CDA earns Rs17.04b from auction

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed three-day auction of commercial plots in Blue Area on a success note on Friday.

The civic body’s auction accepted record highest offers worth Rs17.04 billion for 12 commercial plots in phase two of Blue Area. The CDA Board, however, will accord final approval to highest bids for commercial plots received during the last three days. The auction of eight commercial plots for Rs12.79 billion was followed with auction of four another plots for Rs4.25 billion on Friday.

The CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed has thanked the investor and developers for showing confidence in policies of the Government and CDA and offering record bids.

He assured the successful bidders that the CDA would offer them one-window facility so that they could kick start their projects in the shortest possible time. “It will not only generate an economic activity in the federal capital but will also create new job opportunities in Islamabad,” he said.

He pointed that the amount to be earned is more than expected by the authority from auction of plots for the whole fiscal year.