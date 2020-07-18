Strong surveillance helped contain COVID-19 in ICT, claims DHO

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed one life in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 157 while the virus claimed no life in Rawalpindi district from where as many as 272 deaths due to the illness have already been reported.

Following a trend of reduction in number of patients being tested positive, a total of 67 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in last 24 hours including 52 from ICT and 15 from Rawalpindi district.

It is important that in last 17 days, from July 1 to date, as many as 1,542 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT while in June, the number of patients tested positive in the federal capital was 10,152.

Test, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy and strong surveillance helped containing virus in ICT though it took five weeks in yielding results, as from May 24 onwards, the number of COVID-19 cases started soaring and continued to register a tremendous upward trend till the end of June.

The outbreak started hitting population in the federal capital much harder in the last week of May when the residents of the city moved to their native towns or got involved in activities like shopping and visiting friends and families on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr and soon after Eid, there was a huge surge in number of confirmed cases from ICT.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday on continuous decline in number of confirmed cases of the illness from ICT.

He said the health department in ICT performed extensive activities under the TTQ strategy and also extensive testing was done in the federal capital. Nearly 200,000 tests have been done in ICT that has a population of 2.2 million meaning we have already tested around 10 per cent of the total population in ICT, he said.

Smart lockdowns imposed under TTQ strategy and putting majority of individuals carrying virus under quarantine helped checking spread of coronovirus illness as according to rough estimates, we successfully managed to restrict movement of around 90 per cent of carriers and it helped a lot in saving healthy people from getting infected, he explained.

It is important that both Dr. Zaeem and Chief Executive Officer Health Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary are of the view that if the movement of individuals in the twin cities remains restricted ahead of Eidul Azha and residents do not visit their native towns to spend festival of Eid there, the population may not face spike in number of cases and deaths after Eid.

Both the health officers believe that people from their native towns may bring infection to the twin cities where the number of patients is continuously on the decline.

In last 24 hours, 163 patients have recovered in the twin cities from where a total of 429 patients have died of the illness so far. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that out of a total of 20,184 patients tested positive for COVID-19 from the region, 16,454 have already recovered while 3,301 are active cases.