Ministry advises against drawing inferences from incomplete data

Islamabad :Reacting to media reports about the preliminary findings of a sero-prevalence survey conducted in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Ministry of National Health has intervened to say that these results cannot be treated as final estimates of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in ICT, and as such, should not be used to make inferences about the burden of COVID-19 in ICT.

“The actual volume of cases that might have been exposed to coronavirus in ICT should only be derived once all the confirmation and validation processes and requisite peer-reviews are completed. The said activities are understood to be completed in the coming weeks, based on which the Ministry of Health will officially announce the results of the said survey,” a handout released by the Ministry here on Friday stated.

According to the handout, a screening exercise to assess the presence of coronavirus antibodies was conducted in ICT during June 2020. Review of data set and sample procedures validation activity for the said activity, along with peer review of data for control of confounders, is currently underway. “In the absence of completion of all these follow-up confirmatory processes, the community-based preliminary findings should not be used to estimate the disease burden at the population level,” it states.

Sero-prevalence surveys at the population/community levels are usually conducted as a preliminary screening exercise to understand the patterns of immunity against certain diseases. These screening processes/results and samples at the population level are then required to be validated through further laboratory tests and peer review of the data including the statistical analysis for control of confounders; factors that might be confusing the true picture. Experts maintain that positive predictive value of a single screening test in low prevalence situations/community is very low and should not be taken as a stand-alone result, the Ministry of Health has explained.

Antibody presence at the population level is not necessarily reflective of presence of disease, but the body’s reaction and possibly presence of immunity against the disease; hence, such surveys are usually a multi-stage, multi-procedure studies. A good example is measles—a viral disease of children. A serological study of measles at the population level is reflective of presence of antibodies across the population, and in no way can be translated into the derivations that these many are the number of measles cases at a given point in time, the handout concludes.