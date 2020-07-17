Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Chaudhrys for service to Islam

LAHORE: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi Thursday.

He inquired after Ch Shujaat and also prayed for his long life and country’s security. During the meeting, provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Rasikh Elahi were also present.

Appreciating services of Chaudhrys for Islam and their role in supporting Tableeghi Jamaat, Maulana Tariq Jamil said you have performed “Farz-e-Kifaya” on behalf of the Muslim Ummah, Allah has chosen your family for service to Islam.

He paid tributes to Pervaiz Elahi for measures of Tahuffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat and Tahuffuz-e-Namoos-e-Sahaba and prior approval of Mutahidda Ulema Board for publication of religious books in the Punjab Assembly.