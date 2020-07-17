Info about VIPs' use of helicopters classified: officials

ISLAMABAD:-In January this year, a citizen wrote to the Cabinet Division. He wanted to know how many trips Prime Minister Imran Khan has made through helicopter since assuming office. The answer is still awaited.

Shehzad Yousafzai, the applicant who is also a journalist, moved Pakistan Information Commission to complain that his request filed under Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 had not been answered. The Commission issued a notice. The reply received was contrary to the expectation of the

applicant.

The requested information can’t be shared under sub-section 7 (e) of the Right of Access to Information Act, was response of the Cabinet Division. The referred section prohibits the provision of record relating to defense forces, defense installations or connected therewith and ancillary to defense and national security (excluding all commercial and welfare activities which can be inquired about). The Commission has now sought explanation from the Cabinet Division that how the information about PM’s helicopter

trips is a matter of national security.

Shehzad who aggressively uses transparency law hadn’t only demanded information about Imran Khan. Similar questions were also asked about the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The present government has been very proactive in releasing the comparative information portraying

the incumbent regime in positive light.

Expenses, for example, incurred on the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan and spending on his US visit were made public drawing his comparison with his predecessors. However, in the case under question, neither information about helicopter trips of Imran Khan nor of previous PMs has been shared and has rather been termed as a “national security” issue. In past, NAB had inquired about misuse of KP government’s copter by Imran Khan well before assuming PM office.

Not only had he sought details of the PM, Shehzad also wrote to the concerned provincial departments in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh to inquire about the chief ministers’ use of official helicopters. Punjab refused to provide the information on security grounds as it said this information fell under the section 13 of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013. At this, Shehzad moved the Punjab Information Commission which served notice and the Punjab government shared the information without contesting the notice.

The information shared revealed that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had almost used the helicopter on every third day making 164 trips from August 2018 to November 2019. At times, he used the copter for going to Governor House which is a few kilometers away from his office. On occasions, Buzdar’s copter was used by PM Imran Khan for flying to Governor House from within Lahore. Another noteworthy destination of Buzdar was Pakpattan where he went several times through official copter.

While Punjab provided the information after a little hesitation though, KP and Sindh are still reluctant. This also brings under attention the performance of their information commissions. The commission in KP has served a couple of notices and there is no reply from the government nevertheless the final action is awaited from the commission as it is supposed to decide the matter within 60 days. In the case of Sindh, even the government has not been served notice by the commission notwithstanding the fact that Shehzad had lodged a complaint with the commission.