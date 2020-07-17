Even mild obesity linked to severe COVID-19, death

LONDON: Being even mildly obese could put a person at risk of developing severe COVID-19 and dying, according to a study, foreign media reported.

In a paper published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, researchers assessed data on 482 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna, a city in hard-hit northern Italy. The information was collected between March and April, during the peak of the outbreak in the area.

Just over a fifth of the patients had a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or over, meaning they were obese. BMI is calculated by dividing one’s weight by the square of their height. A person is deemed severely obese if they have a BMI of 40 or over.

In the study, 20 patients had a BMI of 35 or over. When the team carried out their analysis, 68 patients were still in hospital, so information on how they progressed was not included in the study.

A BMI of between 30 to 34.9 was linked to an increased risk of respiratory failure, and ICU admission. A BMI of 35 “dramatically increases the risk of death,” the authors wrote.