Even mild obesity linked to severe COVID-19, death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Being even mildly obese could put a person at risk of developing severe COVID-19 and dying, according to a study, foreign media reported.
In a paper published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, researchers assessed data on 482 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna, a city in hard-hit northern Italy. The information was collected between March and April, during the peak of the outbreak in the area.
Just over a fifth of the patients had a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or over, meaning they were obese. BMI is calculated by dividing one’s weight by the square of their height. A person is deemed severely obese if they have a BMI of 40 or over.
In the study, 20 patients had a BMI of 35 or over. When the team carried out their analysis, 68 patients were still in hospital, so information on how they progressed was not included in the study.
A BMI of between 30 to 34.9 was linked to an increased risk of respiratory failure, and ICU admission. A BMI of 35 “dramatically increases the risk of death,” the authors wrote.