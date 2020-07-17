China test fires helicopter-based air-to-ground missile

BEIJING: China recently test launched a new type of helicopter-based air-to-ground missile, which is at a world-leading level, according to the weapon's developers.

The missile is likely to excel at range, accuracy and power, making it a nightmare for hostile tanks and fortifications, aviation experts said. An undisclosed type of helicopter conducted the test firing of the missile at a test site in Alxa, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on June 22, Global Times reported while quoting China Aviation News, a newspaper affiliated with the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC).

The missile accurately hit its target, marking the successful, first test launch of the missile, the report said. “In the whole world, [the missile] is in a leading position,” the report quoted an unidentified test employee as saying. The report did not reveal the new missile’s designation or its capabilities.

Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert said that in order to be called “world-leading,” the air-to-ground missile must have a very long effective range, an advanced guidance system that enables very high accuracy, and a very powerful warhead that can penetrate a tank’s thick armour. —- APP