Court rejects bail of woman accused of murdering 8-year girl servant

RAWALPINDI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Muzafar Nawaz Thursday rejected the bail of Umme Kulsoom, the central accused of Zohra Shah murder case.

Zohra Shah, an eight-year-old domestic worker had been allegedly beaten to death by her employers, including Hasan Siddiqui and his wife Umme Kulsoom for setting an expensive parrot free on June 1. Bleeding from the victim’s genitals had raised police suspicion that apart from being beaten, she may have allegedly been sexually assaulted as well.

Following this, the police had included sections of rape in the first information report (FIR) that initially focused only on the murder and assault in this regard.

During hearing, Jaweria Rehman Faisal and Zia-ur-Rehman the lawyers of victim party told the court that accused woman was habitual to torture domestic workers. She was involved in making video after torturing domestic workers, the lawyers told the court. They also told the court that accused woman was torturing an eight year girl for seven to eight months.

The lawyers told the court that accused woman used iron rod during beating. The accused locked the girl in a cage and made video, the lawyers told the court.

After listening arguments, court rejected the bail of accused.

The police had obtained physical remand of both suspects and currently they are detained with their infant daughter.