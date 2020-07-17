Adelaide BMW with COVID-19 number plate gains worldwide attention

ADELAIDE: A BMW has caught worldwide attention with its COVID19 number plate after being left at an airport for months, foreign media reported.

Adelaide Airport staff were puzzled why the 5 Series sedan had been sitting in the carpark since as far back as February.

But it seems the mystery has now been solved, with a spokeperson for the airport saying the owner had been contacted after the car made headlines yesterday.

The owner is interstate.

Airport worker Steven Spry said the car had been left there since before lockdowns started. The car had a cover over it which was blown off in April, revealing its unique number plate.

“You’d think a family member would have gone to get it,” Mr Spry told the ABC.

After sharing pictures of the car, Mr Spry said he had been gettings calls from around the world.

Another Adelaide man also came forward with photos after seeing Mr Spry’s, sharing a Snapchat video he took of the car in late March. “It obviously stood out straight away … I took a Snapchat video of it and never thought of it again,” Dan Parfitt also told the ABC.

“It was pretty early in the proceedings before it really kicked off here.” Coronavirus was declared as a pandemic in March and officially labelled COVID-19 on February 11. In Queensland such a number plate would not be allowed.

“Due to the significant health and economic impacts of COVID-19, this combination would not be available for sale as a number plate in Queensland,” a spokesperson for the transport department said.