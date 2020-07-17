PM, interior minister discuss Eid, Muharram SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday discussed with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah the arrangements to be made for the implementation of SOPs for Eidul Azha.

The minister briefed the prime minister on his visit to Lahore and Peshawar regarding the implementation of SOPs, his meetings with provincial officials and upcoming visits to Quetta and Karachi. The prime minister directed that all administrative steps be taken to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eidul Azha. Arrangements for ensuring law and order during the month of Muharram were also discussed in detail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that SOPs should also be thrashed out to ensure law and order during Muharram and their implementation should be ensured.

The prime minister appreciated the arrangements being made to curb the spread of coronavirus, especially during Eidul Azha.