Fri Jul 17, 2020
A
APP
July 17, 2020

Eidul Azha allowance approved for PHA employees

A
APP
July 17, 2020

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra has approved Eidul Azha allowance for PHA employees. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PHA employees would be given Rs 4000 as Eidul Azha allowance.

The DG said that allowance would be transferred in the accounts of the employees before Eid and added that authority would take all possible steps for the welfare of its workers. The DG gave approval for the allowance on the demand of PHA union.

