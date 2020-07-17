Buzdar orders to introduce mobile land centres

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar has ordered to establish mobile land centres and all the preparations for the purpose have been completed.

The chief minister said that corruption and traditional collapsed system will be rid from its roots through departmental reforms.

All the services regarding land records will be available on the doorsteps of the citizens. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that people of far flung areas will get land services on their doorstep through mobile land centers now.

Anyone can get property documents on his name and transfer it to any other in sitting at their home.

Women elders and patients will be benefited specially from the mobile land centers he added.

He said that 20 mobile centers have been purchased in the first phase and they are equipped with modern equipments while the mobile land units have linked to other lands centers of the province through modern technology.

The chief minister said that the mobile land centers formal services will be initiated soon adding that the e governance system initiative will end patwar culture in reality in Punjab.

He said that past governments promoted patwar culture for their personal interests.