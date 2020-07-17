close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
NR
News Report
July 17, 2020

Teenager dies in Mongolia after eating infected marmot

National

BEIJING: A 15-year-old boy has died in western Mongolia of bubonic plague after eating an infected marmot, the country's health ministry announced.

Two other teenagers who also ate the marmot were being treated with antibiotics, ministry spokesperson Narangerel Dorj said.

The government imposed a quarantine on a portion of Gobi-Altai province, where the cases occurred. The health ministry said 15 people who had contact with the boy who died were quarantined and are receiving antibiotics.

