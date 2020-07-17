Saindak project resumes copper production

ISLAMABAD: After lockdown for about 10 months, smeltery of Saindak Project, Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), has resumed it’s work and produced the first batch of crude copper this week, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

According to Manager of Saindak Project, “the smeltery is a core part of whole project. The first batch of crude copper produced means that Saindak Project resumes complete flow scheme of beneficiation, mining, and smelting while preventing and controlling epidemic.”

Impacted by winter vacation and COVID-19, Pakistani staff couldn’t get full salary due to the smeltery locked since November 2019. “The livelihood of Pakistani personnel is facing crisis, and such a situation will threaten the regional security, prosperity and stability,” the manager said.

As per the details, on June 6th, 68 Chinese staff arrived Saindak Balochistan and started a 14-days isolated for observation. Meanwhile, Pakistani personnel were gathered in another isolated site nearby Saindak project to prepare for resuming smelting. During observational period, both Pakistani and Chinese staff strictly complied with each term of stipulation and measure so that their health could be protected from COVID-19.

On June 22th, the personnel finished isolation and taken nucleic acid testing on June 28th. Though the staff were released from isolation, the smeltery couldn’t resume immediately because there were several issues left to cope with. Due to the long-term lockdown, apparatus and machines in Saindak smeltery needs a complete overhaul. Hence, technical staff discussed and drew up a plan for resuming production in detail, including controlling pandemic, overhauling devices, personnel training, and igniting furnace.

On July 9th, the smeltery of MCC Saindak Project was reignited after it had been shut down for nearly 10 months. On July 13, the smeltery produced its first batch of crude copper, he added.