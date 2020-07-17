ECP summons Faisal Vawda in dual citizenship case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KARACHI: The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in a case pertaining to his dual citizenship on Thursday. The petitioners, Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others had filed a disqualification petition against Faisal Vawda for concealing his dual citizenship, which has now been fixed by the Election Commission for hearing on July 20. A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the petition for which the ECP has directed the minister to appear in person or through a lawyer.