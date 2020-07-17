Adelaide BMW with COVID19 number plate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ADELAIDE: A BMW has caught worldwide attention with its COVID19 number plate after being left at an airport for months, foreign media reported.
Adelaide Airport staff were puzzled why the 5 Series sedan had been sitting in the carpark since as far back as February. But spokeperson for the airport said the owner had been contacted after the car made headlines yesterday.