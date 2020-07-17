close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
News Report
July 17, 2020

Adelaide BMW with COVID19 number plate

News Report
July 17, 2020

ADELAIDE: A BMW has caught worldwide attention with its COVID19 number plate after being left at an airport for months, foreign media reported.

Adelaide Airport staff were puzzled why the 5 Series sedan had been sitting in the carpark since as far back as February. But spokeperson for the airport said the owner had been contacted after the car made headlines yesterday.

