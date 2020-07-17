PCGA announces to halt purchase of new cotton crop

MULTAN: Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Thursday announced halting purchase of new cotton crop because the government was reluctant to lift unsold stock. The PCGA has raised eyebrows over misconduct of commercial banks for recovery of loans. The PCGA senior members at a consultative session have widely condemned loan and mark up recovery drive by commercial banks, serving threats to ginners using abusive language. The whole ginning sector is passing through a very crucial juncture.