Heavy rain turns Lahore into ‘mini pool’

LAHORE: Heavy rain lashed at different City localities, though for a short period, turning the City into a ‘mini pool’ on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued till evening in various localities but the heaviest session landed at noon. Samanabad was the area where 55mm rain was recorded, which was highest in Lahore.

Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi along with Wasa MD visited various sore points of the City and ensured timely disposal of stagnant rainwater. Met officials said seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country from Bay of Bengal.

They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, thundershower are expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-storm, thunderstorm, rain is also expected in southern Punjab and upper Sindh.

On Thursday, rainfall was also recorded at a number of other cities, including Mithi, 55mm, Badin, 30, Chhor, 3, Noorpur Thal, 17, Sahiwal, 16, Islamabad (Golra 14, Bokra 8, AP, ZP 6), Bhakkar, Murree, 9, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 6), Jhelum, 6, Faisalabad, 5, Jhang, 3, Gujrat, 1, Muzaffarabad (AP 25, City 18), Garhidupatta, 8, Rawalakot, 3, Barkhan, 11, Lasbella, 8, Balakot, 6, Kohat, 4, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, 2, Kalam, 2, Takht Bhai, Bannu, 1, Gilgit, Chillas, 3 and Bagrote, 2mm. The highest temperature was recorded in Sibbi at 47°C.