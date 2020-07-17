close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

Drugs seized in Karak

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

KARAK: Police and excise personnel jointly seized drugs from a motorcar while the smugglers managed to escape by abandoning the car on the roadside. This was informed by the SHO of Karak Police Station Zafar Ali and excise officers Abdur Rehman and Saeedullah during their briefing to the reporters here on Thursday. They said they chased a car but the inmates escaped while leaving behind the vehicle from which 30 packets of hashish were recovered.

