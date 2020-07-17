Corona-infected people’s tally reaches 881 in Nowshera

NOWSEHRA: Another eight persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday which put the number of such patients in the district at 881, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media eight more people recovered from the viral infection and this took the tally of those defeating Covid-19 to 754.

The officials said 3,038 people were tested for the viral infection so far. Up to 2,138 of them were found to be negative for the virus. The doctors said Covid-19 had killed 49 people thus far in the Nowshera, while 21 persons from the district had died of the viral infection in other parts of the country.