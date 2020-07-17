SW admin reconciles tribes, prevents bloodshed

WANA: District administration on Thursday brokered a patch-up between two tribes who were clashing over the jurisdictions of Shakai and Tiarza areas in South Waziristan.

After a Jirga, organised by Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan and also attended by former senator Saleh Shah as well as elders of Wazir and Mehsud tribes, the warring tribesmen vacated the bunkers and announced a ceasefire.

The clash claimed one life and three people were injured soon after it started Wednesday night. Speaking to journalists, Hameedullah Khan said that the Jirga members would again meet the elders of both parties at 10am today (Friday). “Fortunately, the efforts of the jirga members and district administration prevented further bloodshed as both parties stopped firing and hopefully, the land dispute would be resolved amicably now,” the deputy commissioner said.