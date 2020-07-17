Three injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: Three youngsters riding a motorbike received critical injuries when their bike fell into a ravine in Isak Chountra area. Police said the victims were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Karak wherefrom they were referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their critical conditions. The incident happened due to over-speeding.