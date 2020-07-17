Planning Commission Dy chairman chairs meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan chaired a meeting to discuss the project titled “COVID19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Program” worth Rs70 billion.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Members of the Planning Commission, CEO PPP Authority, Adviser Development Budget-M/o PD&SI and senior officials of ministries were present.

While chairing the meeting DCPC said that to mitigate COVID-19 impact, Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has launched a special programme with an outlay of Rs70 billion having special focus on public health surveillance and disease detection, up-gradation of DHQs/THQs Hospitals, provision of quarantine and testing facilities at ports, clean drinking water, solid waste management and improving local infrastructure.

Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan said that the project would be implemented in partnership with provincial and local agencies to respond and reduce the impact of COVID19 pandemic and contribute in restoring normal life after lockdown and putting back economy on growth trajectory. He said that COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the need to renovate health facilities across the country. The projects have to be prepared urgently in order to meet the challenges faced by the present crisis.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission advised to be vigilant for any duplication of the projects. He further noted that for addressing the challenges, there need to be a strong national team with dedicated people with requisite qualifications and experience.

The block allocation of Rs. 70 Billion earmarked in the PSDP 2020-21 for COVID19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Program will be utilized through projects prepared by federal and provincial governments. The provincial government would share 50 percent of the project cost which would increase the outlay to worth Rs140 billion. This is an excellent collaboration between federal government and Provinces to upgrade health system and revive local economy.