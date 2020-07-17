close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

PKI warns of long march if demands ignored

National

Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

MULTAN: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) leadership Thursday fixed August 12 to launch a long march towards Islamabad if demands of farmers are not entertained. Addressing a press conference, PKI chairman Muhammad Anwar said the farmers would stage a sit-in and lock Islamabad. He said thousands of farmers would participate in the long march. Anwar urged the government to stop sale of adulterated pesticides manufactured by a mafia.

