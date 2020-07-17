Staff for health facility in Karak demanded

KARAK: The lone health facility of the union council Gurguri turned deserted after five paramedical staffers were transferred somewhere else.

Local elders including Ishaq Khattak, Waseeullah, Numan Gul and others while talking to media persons here on Thursday said that the in-charge of the hospital had relieved the lone LHV, one X-Ray technician, one Laboratory technician and two pharmacy technicians from the hospital due to differences among the health staff. They claimed that the lone female staffer has also been transferred from the facility, creating problems for the women of the area.

They demanded that instead of transferring the LHV from the hospital, more female staffers should be transferred to the facility in the underprivileged area.