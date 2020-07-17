WHT major contributor in direct tax collection

ISLAMABAD: The withholding taxes have continued to remain one of the largest contributors for collecting direct taxes in first half (July-Dec) period of the last financial year 2019-20.

According to FBR’s biannual report for 2019-20 released on Thursday stating that the withholding taxes (WHT) contributes a major chunk i.e. around 65.9 percent in the collection of direct tax.

The withholding taxes (WHT) are considered to be collected at auto mode as its being collected at source so the tax machinery do not have to make extra ordinary efforts to collect these taxes. The share of indirect taxes along with WHT continued to contribute about 88 to 90 percent in overall collection of the FBR under PTI led regime. When the PTI was in opposition they were criticizing severely by making paradigm shift in this ratio of direct and indirect taxes. However, in last two fiscal years, there have been no improvements on this front.

The WHT collection during H1:2019-20 has been Rs544.5 billion against Rs449.4 billion during H1: 2018-19 indicating a growth of 21.2 percent. The ten major components of withholding taxes contributed around 61.5 percent of total WHT collection. These are: contracts, imports, salaries, bank interest & securities, dividends, electricity bills, exports, technical fee, income from property and cash withdrawals.

The tax collection from cash withdrawal from banks stood at Rs8.5 billion during July-December (2019-20) against Rs17.69 billion during the same period of 2018-19, reflecting a negative growth of 51.9 percent. The collection of the withholding tax on cash withdrawals from banks decreased due to abolishment of tax for income tax return filers.

The report revealed that the withholding taxes (WHT) contribute a major chunk i.e. around 65.9 percent in the collection of direct tax. The WHT collection during first half of 2019-20 has been Rs544.5 billion against Rs449.4 billion during same period of 2018-19 indicating a growth of 21.2 percent.

The ten major 6 components of withholding taxes contributed around 61.5 percent of total WHT collection. These are: contracts, imports, salaries, bank interest & securities, dividends, electricity bills, exports, technical fee, income from property and cash withdrawals.

As far as growth is concerned, collection from bank interest/securities grew by 118.8 percent, followed by salaries (75.1 percent), electricity bills (29.4 percent), exports (28.4 percent), dividends and income from property each (19.4 percent). Growth in collection from bank interest can be partially explained by higher policy rate in this period, as well as upward revision of tax rate under this head.

The growth in salaries can be attributed to reviewing the old tax slabs/tax rates on salary from July 1, 2019. Similarly, growth in collection with electricity bills is due to increase in consumption of electricity and better enforcement measures through liaison with Discos.

The growth in exports can be attributed to significant growth in exports during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last. Also collection from cash withdrawals decreased due to abolishment of tax under this head for filers. The collection from contracts and technical fee grew by just 5.9% and 5.1% respectively indicating lower economic activities and lesser government spending on the public sector development program.