Protest held against proposed pension policy

MULTAN: Activists of Punjab Teachers Association and Pensioners Society Pakistan Thursday staged a demonstration outside Multan press club against proposed pension policy.

The activists led by Raja Kosar Saeedi, Rana Wilayat and Rana Aslam Sagar of PTA and PSP rejected the pension policy, saying it would harm financially retired employees. Talking to reporters, the protest leaders said new plan of increment and pension would not be acceptable at any cost. They said Nia Pakistan has proved a hell for working classes. They said teachers are already facing financial troubles owing to inflation in the country and the government wants to multiply their woes. They said the policies of the incumbent government are anti-people. They demanded an increase in pension and increments according to inflation.