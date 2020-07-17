LAHORE: Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab conducted an online training workshop of Rawalpindi division on ‘Sports, Fitness and Unique Lifestyle’ on Thursday.

Over 100 district and tehsil sports officers and coaches from across the province attended the workshop during which sports physician and nutritionist Dr Nabeel delivered a lecture on the topic of ‘Sports, Fitness and Unique Lifestyle’. Dr Nabeel said fitness has great significance in sports. “Players should chalk out a routine for exercise and do different exercises in separate sessions,” he said.