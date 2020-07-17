close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

‘Fitness has great significance in sports’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

LAHORE: Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab conducted an online training workshop of Rawalpindi division on ‘Sports, Fitness and Unique Lifestyle’ on Thursday.

Over 100 district and tehsil sports officers and coaches from across the province attended the workshop during which sports physician and nutritionist Dr Nabeel delivered a lecture on the topic of ‘Sports, Fitness and Unique Lifestyle’. Dr Nabeel said fitness has great significance in sports. “Players should chalk out a routine for exercise and do different exercises in separate sessions,” he said.

Latest News

More From Sports