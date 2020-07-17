Root returns as WI eye series win

MANCHESTER: England will hope the return of captain Joe Root proves inspirational in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.

Star batsman Root missed England’s four-wicket defeat at Southampton in international cricket’s return from lockdown last week after attending the birth of his second child.

He has now rejoined the squad, with the West Indies needing just one win from the two remaining Tests at Old Trafford to clinch a first series win in England for 32 years.

Although all three fixtures are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, Root, returning to lead England after all-rounder Ben Stokes took temporary charge, will be in a familiar position.

England have now lost the opening match of a series for the eighth time in 10 campaigns.

Most recently in South Africa they recovered from a heavy defeat in the first Test to win that series 3-1.

“It’s quite frustrating,” said Root of England’s slow starts on Wednesday.

“The pleasing thing is there’s been times when that’s been the case and we’ve still come out and won the series. That’s the challenge now.”