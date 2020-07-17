Eddie Jones vows to adapt to virus challenges

LONDON: Eddie Jones has admitted he cannot predict the impact of the coronavirus on his England team, downplaying the significance of his own pay cut at a time of huge uncertainty for global rugby.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced plans to make 139 staff redundant to cope with an expected Â£107 million ($134 million) in lost revenue.

The economic threats of the coronavirus shutdown mean the RFU will for the first time lift its previous ring-fencing of the England team budget. The English Premiership remains on course for a return to action in August, but England’s autumn Test schedule is yet to be finalised.

Head coach Jones said 2019 World Cup finalists England must accept changes as inevitable in light of job losses and budget cuts at the union.

“I think you’ve got to keep everything in perspective with what’s happening in society,” he told reporters on Thursday. “It’s a difficult time for sport and we’ll just have to adapt and that’s part of the challenges of everyone at the moment, adapting to what’s placed in front of you.”

Jones has accepted a 25 per cent pay cut while the RFU battles to balance its books.

Asked how the RFU’s revised finances will affect the England team and his resources as head coach, Jones said: “Any sort of cuts that we have to take as staff or players now, we’ve got to look at it in terms of what’s happening in society.”