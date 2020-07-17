An equal chance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article, 'Give girls a fighting chance' (July 16, 2020) by Zainab Iqbal. I agree with the writer; we must give all out girls the chance at the very least to get educated and choose their own paths. They already encounter so many challenges – we need to make sure they are equipped both intellectually and emotionally to deal with the sort of hurdles they will come across.
Bina Khan
Lahore