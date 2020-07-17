Unethical protest

A few days ago, the Cable Operators Association suspended its services to subscribers in protest for two hours. The association had some issues with K-Electric. The problem came up when KE started removing the cable operators' fiber optic wires from its poles. Amid this conflict many subscribers suffered for hours as they remained without internet and cable TV facilities. One may imagine how painful it is to remain without internet and TV these days.

The cable operators action was illegal and unethical. How could they deprive subscribers like this? Though now for the time being the issue has been solved between the two parties, it may arise again any time. The Cable Operators Association or its chairman does not have the right to deprive subscribers of their services. This is also against one's fundamental right to information. Therefore, they should not do it again otherwise legal action might be taken against them.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi