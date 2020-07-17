Mayor warns govt of Leicester residents anger if curbs extended

LONDON: Leicester’s mayor has urged the government to lift its local lockdown in 90 per cent of the city – and warned that a further two-week extension would leave residents “very angry indeed”.

Speaking ahead of a government meeting involving Health Secretary Matt Hancock to decide whether the city’s lockdown will continue, mayor Sir Peter Soulsby claimed the local coronavirus outbreak was being dramatically driven down.

Sir Peter claimed data provided to city officials highlighted that only 10 per cent of Leicester had shown higher transmission rates. In an interview with BBC Radio Leicester, Sir Peter said the government had got local people into a “messy situation” by its handling of the restrictions.

Asked what his reaction would be if the government announced a further two-week lockdown, the city’s mayor said: “I think if we are told that, there are going to be an awful lot of Leicester people who are very angry indeed.

“It was quite clear that it was a political decision taken without the advice of Public Health England (PHE) to take us into this lockdown in the first place. It’ll be a political decision to let us out and the sooner that political decision is taken, the better.”

Sir Peter said government data had “finally” told city officials which areas of Leicester were worst affected by coronavirus.