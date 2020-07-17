Imposing post-Brexit rules on Wales will be ‘deeply damaging’

LONDON: The Welsh government has warned that forcing post-Brexit trading rules on Wales without its consent would be “deeply damaging”.

Plans for a new “internal market” drawn up by Westminster to ensure seamless trade between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were not shared with Welsh ministers before being announced, it said.

Measures that were previously regulated by the European Union will return to the UK at the end of the year when the transition period expires, with the UK government saying it would see Northern Ireland receive responsibility in 157 of the 160 areas, Scotland in 111 and Wales in 70.

As this could lead to different regulatory regimes in the UK, Westminster has drawn up plans for the “internal market” to make sure set regulations are recognised across the nations, ensuring seamless trade between them.

But on Thursday, the Welsh government said the changes had to be agreed between all the devolved administrations, and that ministers in Cardiff Bay have so far had no discussions with those in Westminster.

A Welsh government spokesman said: “We support having rules across the UK to regulate the internal market, but these rules must be agreed between the four governments in the UK, each of which has their own responsibility for economic development.

“Any new system must have independent oversight and dispute resolution. Unfortunately, the UK government has not managed to share the Paper with us, and Welsh Ministers have had no recent discussions with the UK government on these issues.”