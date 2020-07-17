World’s poorest ‘to pay price’ in DFID merger

LONDON: The world’s poorest are “likely to pay the greatest price” following the Prime Minister’s decision to fold the Department for International Development (DFID) into the Foreign Office, according to MPs.

In a move criticised by a host of his predecessors, Boris Johnson told Parliament last month that a “super-department” would be of “huge benefit” to Britain’s overseas aid mission.

But the Commons international development committee (IDC), in a newly published report, said the “impulsive” merger could reduce the UK’s standing in the world and bemoaned the lack of consultation with the sector before the decision was announced.

The verdict to scrap DFID as a department in its own right after 23 years comes with the world gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and the UK’s aid budget having to be slashed by more than £2 billion due to the resulting economic downturn.

The UK has legally committed to spending 0.7 per cent of national income (GNI) on aid, meaning that when the economy contracts, the budget also tightens.

MPs on the IDC called the timing behind the creation of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office “perplexing”, adding: “Now is not the time for a major government restructure.”

In their recommendations, they have called on Johnson to continue to have a minister responsible for aid attend Cabinet, along with a committee to scrutinise overseas spending.

In the conclusion of its Effectiveness Of UK Aid report, published on Friday, the MPs said: “It is perplexing that the decision to merge DFID into the FCO was taken in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision puts the international response to Covid-19 in jeopardy at a time when global co-operation is needed. It is the world’s poorest and most vulnerable who are likely to pay the greatest price.”

Chair Sarah Champion, a Labour MP, said: “DFID gives the UK considerable international standing and is something we should all be proud of. It is deeply disappointing that the government failed to recognise these strengths as it made its impulsive move to have the FCO swallow up DFID.”