Sindh govt extends curbs until Aug 15

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday extended province-wide coronavirus restrictions to August 15 as targeted lockdowns have begun to bear fruit across the country with slowing infections and deaths.

According to its notification, the provincial government said: “Further change, if any required, made in coordination or consultations with NCOC/NCC will be notified accordingly.”

The decision came as Pakistan recorded 2,145 new coronavirus cases, taking the total cases to 257,914 while Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours were 40, the lowest daily deaths recorded since May 28. The death toll stood at 5,426, according to official numbers.

Meanwhile, planning minister Asad Umar rejected opposition claims that the reduction in positive cases was due to reduced testing.

At a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister said the average tests conducted from June 1 to 15 were 23,403, whereas the average tests carried out from July 1 to 15 were 22,969. However, the average Covid-19 cases detected from June 1-15 are 5,056 and from July 1-15 is 3097.

This decline, he said, in the number of positive cases was mainly due to the administrative measures taken to implement smart lockdown and implementation of safety guidelines. “The decrease in pandemic spread was not due to reduction of tests per se, rather public behaviour of adhering to SOPs (standard operating procedures) compliance and health guidelines helped to contain the pandemic.”

He also urged the public to wear masks and adhere to SOPs, characterising them as the “only measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak in the country” ahead of Eidul Adha.

The meeting took stock of SOPs through digital analysis and cattle markets’ management and emphasised the need to ensure compliance of safety guidelines. Umar added that public health and safety was the government’s top priority and any sort of complacency in following safety protocols would increase the risk of disease spread on Eidul Adha. He directed the provincial governments to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and health guidelines in cattle markets.