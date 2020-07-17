CAA breaking from Sarwar on pilots licences ‘shocking’: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Senator Sherry Rehman has termed the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) contradicting aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s claim that a number of pilots’ licences were dubious a “shocking divergence”.

In a tweet following a hearing in the Senate, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker said after two hours of “solid questioning”, the CAA and aviation minister’s statements “are not matching”. She added: “Shocking divergence in one division after the national airline is limping. No one is taking responsibility for anything, while PIA is grounded. Wow.”

Her tweet follows a letter in which the CAA wrote to the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Oman a day earlier, which stated that none of the CAA-issued pilot licenses were fake, contrary to what Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had revealed last month.

“All Commercial Pilot Licenses and Airline Transport Pilot Licenses issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority are genuine and validly issued,” said CAA Director General Hassan Nasir Jamy in the letter to his Omani counterpart. Later, speaking to reporters, Senator Rehman called on the aviation minister to resign honourably.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif tweeted on Thursday that the CAA’s confirmation that all pilot licenses issued by it are genuine “is a charge sheet against the PTI government”. “Through their ill-considered actions, they have damaged PIA and inflicted heavy loss of billions of rupees on the exchequer in addition to bringing a bad name to the country!”