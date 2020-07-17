Two arrested

MARDAN: The police arrested two alleged killers after they shot dead a man and injured his son and a passer-by in a crowded bazaar near City Police Station here on Thursday. According to police, Badar Alam, resident of Mayar village and son of deceased Muhammad Ibrahim, reported that he along with his father Muhammad Ibrahim, Wisal Muhammad and Aurangzeb were going back after appearing in a local court. He told police that at Bigut Gunj Bazaar, his opponents Amir and Majid Mir allegedly opened fire on them with pistols. He said that his father M Ibrahim died on the spot while he and a passer-by got injured. Later, the police arrested the alleged killers and recovered pistols from them. Police registered the case.