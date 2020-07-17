close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

Two arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

MARDAN: The police arrested two alleged killers after they shot dead a man and injured his son and a passer-by in a crowded bazaar near City Police Station here on Thursday. According to police, Badar Alam, resident of Mayar village and son of deceased Muhammad Ibrahim, reported that he along with his father Muhammad Ibrahim, Wisal Muhammad and Aurangzeb were going back after appearing in a local court. He told police that at Bigut Gunj Bazaar, his opponents Amir and Majid Mir allegedly opened fire on them with pistols. He said that his father M Ibrahim died on the spot while he and a passer-by got injured. Later, the police arrested the alleged killers and recovered pistols from them. Police registered the case.

Latest News

More From Peshawar