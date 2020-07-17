Drugs seized in Karak

KARAK: The police and personnel of the Excise Department seized drugs from a motorcar while the smugglers managed to escape by abandoning the vehicle on the roadside.

This was informed by the SHO of Karak Police Station Zafar Ali and excise officers Abdur Rehman and Saeedullah during a briefing to the reporters here on Thursday. They said they chased a car but the inmates escaped while leaving behind the vehicle from which 30 packets of hashish were recovered.

Three injured: Three youngsters riding a motorbike received serious injuries when a bike fell into a ravine in Isak Chountra area.

Police said the victims were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Karak wherefrom they were referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their critical conditions. They said the incident happened due to over-speeding and one-wheeling.