Two killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Two persons were killed in different incidents in the district on Thursday.

Hubab Gul told the Akbarpura police that he and his brother Rahat Gul were giving water to the trees in the field when accused Sabz Ali, Wajid, Haroon and Sardar Ali equipped with sophisticated weapons came and opened fire on them. As a result, Rahat Gul was killed on the spot while he escaped miraculously. The motive behind the incident was stated to be dispute over irrigation water. The police have registered the case and started investigation. Meanwhile, a man was shot dead over a monetary disputed in the limits of Risalpur police station. Shah Zaib told the Rashakai police that his brother Safiullah was a drug addict and had gone missing for the last five days. He said that he received information that the bullet-riddled body of his brother was lying at Ajab Khan Koroona area. The complainant nominated Tariq, Imran and a woman named Gul Bibi in the murder case of his brother. He said that the accused and his brother had a monetary dispute due to which he was shot dead. The police have registered the case and started investigation.