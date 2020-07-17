Corona infected people tally reaches 881 in Nowshera

NOWSEHRA: Another eight persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday which put the number of such patients in the district at 881, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media eight more people recovered from the viral infection and this took the tally of those defeating Covid-19 to 754. The officials said 3,038 people were tested for the viral infection so far.

Up to 2,138 of them were found to be negative for the virus. The doctors said Covid-19 had killed 49 people thus far in the Nowshera, while 21 persons from the district had died of the viral infection in other parts of the country.

TRANSPARENT PAYMENT ASSURED: Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza has said that CPEC Rashakai Economic Zone and CPEC City landowners would be paid through transparent manners. He said this while talking to a group of journalists. The Nowshera Press Club President Noor Khaliq Khattak headed the delegation which comprised of Mushtaq Paracha, Jehanzeb Khattak, Zahoor Ahmad, Wajid Ali, Shehanshah, Khalid Nazir and Waliullah Shah. The official said CPEC Rashakai Economic Zone would prove to be a game-changer for the Nowshera district in particular and other parts of the province in general. He said the zone was expected to generate 150,000 to 200,000 jobs. Mir Raza assured to resolve the problems faced by the journalist community. He said the administration would always welcome constructive criticism.

HASHISH SEIZED: The Azakhel police foiled a bid to smuggle through a bike 12 kgs of hashish. The accused Shujaat Ali, son of Basharat, a resident of Lahore was arrested and a case registered.