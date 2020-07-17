Foolproof security at cash distribution centres ensured

LAHORE:Lahore police ensured foolproof security, maximum support and guidance to the people who visited Ehsaas Kafalat Centres.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that strict security arrangements by Lahore Police had been made on these cash distribution centres. He said that over 1,000 officers, including divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs had been deputed at all the cash disbursement centres of the city to provide foolproof security and avoid any possible scuffle or mismanagement. He directed the deputed police staff to remain alert, deal with people in polite manner making them aware of the dangers of gatherings in wake of coronavirus situation. All the divisional SPs of operation wings visited these centres in their respective divisions and supervised the security arrangements. Police officers ensured implementation of queue management system and other necessary precautions among the citizens.

Police officials adopted all standard operational procedures (SOPs) set to prevent the spread of virus, in guiding people to wear safety masks, wash hands, use sanitizers and strictly implement queue system maintaining safe distance from each other.

Teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force continued effective patrolling around these distribution centres. Lahore Police personnel guided and helped the senior citizens and special persons to bring them to distribution counters. The Police personnel deputed at these centres also adopted all precautionary measures in wake of dangers of spread of COVID-19.