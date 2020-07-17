Search operations’ role in maintaining peace stressed

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the city and foiling nefarious designs of the enemy of the country.

He said there was a dire need to remain high alert in wake of the present border situation. Lahore Police conduct search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments, he added.

Lahore Police Operations Wing issued its last 15 days performance report regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace in the city. According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 224 search operations during 15 days of this month at different places, whereas more than 21,000 persons, 5,718 houses, 2,270 tenants, 105 hotels, 23 guest houses, 27 hostels, 27 bus stands, 203 shops, 28 factories, 07 seminaries and 11 churches were checked. Police took action against 284 accused persons, registered 10 FIRs in narcotics, four illegal weapons, 116 in Tenant Acts, 149 accused were arrested in other crimes as well as four proclaimed offenders were also arrested.